Omos Announces WWE Return, Departure From Pro Wrestling NOAH

The self-proclaimed "Super Megaweight" Omos is returning to his home promotion, WWE. As of Saturday evening in Japan, he has relinquished his half of the GHC Tag Team Championship, a title he proudly carried with Jack Morris for 24 days. In his nearly three-minute speech posted by Pro Wrestling NOAH on their X account, the 7'3" former champion promised to return to the Japanese promotion in the future, although the timing remains uncertain. He stated, "I'm going back to WWE, so I'll give this belt to Daga. Please increase the value of this belt. The champs are now Jack Morris & Daga. I don't know when, but I'll come back."

#BREAKING Omos is returning to #WWE‼️ "I'm going back to WWE so I'll give this belt to Daga. Please increase the value of this belt. The champs are now Jack Morris & Daga. I don't know when but I'll come back"@jackmorrisx17 @Daga_wrestler @TheGiantOmospic.twitter.com/QflJvEk0V4 — PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) January 25, 2025

Omos made waves when he was revealed as Morris' mystery partner at NOAH's New Year's Day show at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. Joining Morris and Daga (along with Yoshitatsu, OZAWA, Yu Owada, and Tetsuya Endo), collectively known as Team 2000X, Omos was the glue to the group. After he and Morris captured the GHC Tag Team Titles from Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura, the "Nigerian Giant" embarked on an undefeated collision course with six wins added to his career column in singles, tag, and six-man action. Omos named Daga as his replacement to hold the tag titles.

Omos has not been seen on WWE programming since his participation on the eve of WrestleMania 40 in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 5, 2024 "WWE SmackDown." The former GHC champion has yet to win a singles championship in WWE. The only title he has in his name was the former Raw Tag Team Championship with AJ Styles, which they won on Night One of WrestleMania 37. He carried that title for 132 days before dropping it to RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) at SummerSlam 2021.