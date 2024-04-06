Bronson Reed Wins 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On WWE SmackDown

On this week's go-home edition of "WWE SmackDown," 20 men vied for the title of Andre the Giant Battle Royal winner. Nineteen top-rope eliminations later, only one man was left standing: "Big" Bronson Reed.

Several high-profile contenders were involved in the match, including Ricochet, Ivar, and Omos. Despite the tough competition, Reed delivered a dominant performance from the opening bell until the final moments of the match, when he and Ivar were the final two. Reed narrowly avoided disaster when he evaded Ivar's Doomsault in the last beats of the Battle Royale. Reed took advantage, and delivered a Rolling Senton onto Ivar before swiftly sending him over the top rope to secure the victory.

Reed has had white-hot momentum in the past few weeks, having most recently picked up a win over a WrestleMania-bound Sami Zayn on the March 25 episode of "WWE Raw". During last year's Andre the Giant Battle Royale, Reed was the runner-up, being eliminated by victor Bobby Lashley. After tonight's match, Reed becomes only the 10th man to win the Andre the Giant Battle Royale, joining the ranks of names such as Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, and current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro).

