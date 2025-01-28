Recent WWE Arrival Penta, Two Singles Champions Among New Royal Rumble Match Entrants

The 2025 Royal Rumble is right around the corner, and a number of top WWE stars have already declared their intentions of winning either the men's or women's Rumble matches on February 1. Going into the January 27 "WWE Raw," a total of ten men had officially been confirmed for the men's match, while only seven women had declared themselves for the women's match, but both fields are a little more fleshed out after Monday.

After lighting the WWE Universe up with his matches against Chad Gable and Pete Dunne, Penta has officially been added to the Rumble match following a vignette that aired on "Raw," with the Mexican star stating that he wanted to test himself against the best wrestlers in the world, and the only way he could do that was in the Royal Rumble match. Penta also crossed paths with Bron Breakker on "Raw," with the Intercontinental Champion confirming he will also be in the Rumble, while Penta kept a close eye on Breakker's title belt. The aforementioned Gable told Dominik Mysterio he will deal with his Lucha Libre problem after he wins the Rumble on February 1, and after "Raw" went off the air, Carmelo Hayes also announced he will be entering the Rumble as well.

On the women's side of things, Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria officially declared herself for the Rumble match, before encountering Ivy Nile, who not only wants Valkyria's title, but wants a piece of the champion this Saturday as she also enters into the match. All of these stars join the likes of Logan Paul and IYO Sky, who confirmed their Rumbles entries on "Raw," and Raquel Rodriguez, who was officially confirmed to be in the match via WWE's X account.