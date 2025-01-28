Logan Paul Returns To WWE Raw, Announces Entry In 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Logan Paul made his debut on the Netflix Era of "WWE Raw" in a big way, interrupting current and former World Heavyweight Champions and declaring for the Royal Rumble. It was announced last week that Paul would be appearing on the show, but wasn't announced for a match. He announced he would be a part of the red brand during a media event in December.

The "Maverick" made his way down to the ring when Seth Rollins and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER were going back and forth about Rollins taking the title back from GUNTHER after winning the Rumble match. The former United States Champion arrived to a chorus of boos from the Atlanta, Georgia crowd and said the company needs a new face for Netflix, one that oozes confidence and charisma, unlike Rollins and GUNTHER, in his words. He said they both need to be worried about the guy who built a WWE career faster than both of them. He declared for the match on Saturday, and said throwing guys over the top rope was "grunt work," and he just has to be the last man standing in the ring.

GUNTHER told Paul he wants him to win the Rumble, so they can go to WrestleMania, and he can knock the smirk off Paul's face. Rollins said the only person who would be getting embarrassed was GUNTHER, if he decided to take his title back, and the segment ended without physicality.