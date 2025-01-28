WWE Raw Live Coverage 1/27 - World Tag Team Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Collides With Sami Zayn

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on January 27, 2025, coming to you live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia!

After emerging victorious over longtime rival Seth "Freakin" Rollins during last week's edition of "Raw" in the main event of the show, Drew McIntyre looks to score another win tonight as he collides with Sami Zayn. McIntyre and Zayn have squared off with one another in singles competition on eleven separate occasions since the October 22, 2021 episode of "WWE SmackDown", with the former coming out on top in all but one of those matches on "SmackDown" on April 22, 2022 which ended in neither man winning.

The War Raiders will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Finn Balor on the December 16 episode of "Raw" as they defend against McDonagh and another one of his stablemates Dominik Mysterio. The War Raiders and Judgment Day are no strangers to one another, and have come face-to-face with one another over the course of the past several weeks as tensions between them and Damian Priest have continued to mound.

One night before they defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on "WWE NXT", Naomi and Bianca Belair look to gain some momentum heading into the bout as they square off with McDonagh, Balor, and Dominik's fellow Judgment Day stablemates Liv Morgan and Raque Rodriguez. Naomi, Belair, and Morgan encountered one another in a Six Woman Tag Team Match this past Friday on "SmackDown" when the former two women and reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley came up short to the latter, Nia Jax, and Candice LeRae.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance on tonight's show following his explosive contract signing for his WWE Royal Rumble Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match against Kevin Owens that also featured Shawn Michaels. Former United States Champion Logan Paul will also be making his return tonight with something on his mind to share.