Logan Paul Returns At WWE Raw-Netflix Event, Lays Out World Title Aspirations

Despite claiming on his "Impaulsive" podcast that he was retired now that he's a father, former United States Champion Logan Paul returned to the company at "WWE Raw's" Netflix event at WWE headquarters on Wednesday. Paul officially joined the red brand ahead of its launch on the streaming service on January 6, and also laid out his aspirations to capture a world championship upon his return to television.

In a video posted to WWE's X (formerly Twitter) account, Paul put the WWE roster on notice, and said that if they have something he wants, he's going to take it. He stated he's not going to ask for permission. Paul acknowledged that he sees the narrative online that's he's a bully, and he went along with the narrative.

"I am a bully and the WWE is my playground," Paul said. "I'm not here to take part. I'm here to take over. Your approval means nothing to me... I don't care, because you're still watching and you will stay watching, because you are spectator and I am a star. I promise everyone in the crowd right now, everyone watching at home. You are looking at the future WWE World Champion, and his name is Logan Paul."

Paul was last seen in WWE when he was defeated by LA Knight for the United States Championship at SummerSlam in his native Cleveland, Ohio. Before that, he was defeated by Knight in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, and lost to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring.