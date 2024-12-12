Logan Paul Offhandedly Claims To Be Retired From WWE, Top AEW Star Seemingly Responds

Yesterday afternoon, Logan Paul released the latest episode of his podcast, "Impaulsive," featuring an interview with online streamer Fanum. The conversation turned to professional wrestling for a few minutes, with one of Paul's co-hosts asking if Paul intends to be at WWE WrestleMania 41.

"I'm retired," Paul responded. "I'm a dad, bro."

However, just a few minutes before, Paul was speaking about himself as a wrestler in the present tense, discussing how much he enjoys working with WWE. While Paul might be taking some time off following the birth of his first child and his WWE United States Championship loss, his retirement announcement does not seem too convincing. Nonetheless, with word of Paul's claim spreading around social media, former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page offered his comment on BlueSky.

"I hope the next person they give half my moveset to is at least kinda cool," Page wrote.

While he did not name Paul, it's worth noting that the WWE star did start using Page's "Buckshot Lariat" finisher, beginning with his match against Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam 2023. There are additional similarities in their movesets, with a brief compilation circulating on X earlier this year, showing Paul performing several moves in the same fashion as Page.

Even prior to his time with WWE, Paul has been a controversial figure. Perhaps most famously, the online content creator was heavily criticized after posting a video in late 2017 depicting himself and his friends coming across the body of an individual who had committed suicide in a forest in Japan. Paul apologized for his insensitivity, but that and other controversies have followed him around in the years since, including accusations that Paul operated a crypto currency-based scam.