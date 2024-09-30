Photo: WWE Star Logan Paul Shares Pic Of Newborn Daughter With Girlfriend Nina Agdal

Logan Paul and his longtime girlfriend, Nina Agdal, have officially welcomed their daughter into the world. Following her birth, Paul took to social media to share a few pictures and clips of the newborn, writing, "Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat" along with a peace sign emoji.

Advertisement

Due to the new addition to his family, fans hoping to see Paul make a return any time soon will likely have to keep waiting, as he'll undoubtedly be focused on spending some time at home. The last time the WWE star stepped into the ring was at this year's SummerSlam, where he lost the United States Championship to LA Knight. However, Paul wants his US Championship back, and he suggested that Knight's win was actually illegitimate, as his leg was on the rope before the referee made the three-count. Despite this, he still praised Knight for his performance during the match and congratulated the reigning champion on his success.

Many fans and industry experts have praised the former US Champion since he first made his debut, even if Paul still seems to rub some people the wrong way. He recently had a little tiff with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, which was caused by the veteran claiming the YouTuber isn't a true wrestler due to the fact he isn't up-to-date on worker lingo. It remains to be seen what his first step will be upon returning to WWE, but for now, Paul will be focusing on spending some time with his newborn child and significant other.

Advertisement