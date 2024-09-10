WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Explains Why Logan Paul Isn't One Of 'The Boys'

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul was a polarizing presence long before he stepped foot into WWE, and has only continued to garner controversy since, including his recent comments about Olympic boxer Imane Khelif. And it appears that the list of people who don't care for Paul is only going to grow, this time adding WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

Paul came up on the most recent episode of Nash's podcast "Kliq This," when Nash and co-host Sean Oliver were discussing Paul's recent "Impaulsive" podcast featuring Nash's former nWo stablemate Hulk Hogan. The episode included a moment where Paul appeared to be unaware of what the term "shoot" meant in wrestling, and when Oliver questioned how Paul wouldn't know the term, Nash proceeded to go off on him in a profanity laced rant.

"He's not one of the boys," Nash said. "Where would he learn that s**t yet? Where's he going up and down the road, talking our jargon? In the building? Everybody's in their own f*****g motorcoach. There's no f*****g interaction, there's no socialization. You don't become one of the boys just because you're f*****g around them. That m**********r. From what I've heard he's making, like $5 million bucks for f*****g limited f*****g dates, and those other m**********r's are out there making house shows? F**k you. F**k you."

On Monday evening, Paul responded to Nash's remarks in an X post, where he questioned who Nash was. Paul admitted he wasn't as versed in wrestling as some of his WWE co-workers before insinuating he was better than all of them anyway. He proceeded to call Nash "one of the old guys who's bitter that I'm better at your job than you ever were, and that makes you pathetic," and closed the video by telling Nash "f**k you.

