Hulk Hogan Assesses How WWE & Triple H Should Use Logan Paul

Since 2022, Logan Paul has competed in 15 matches in his young WWE career and became a champion within three years of his run when he captured the United States Championship last November against Rey Mysterio. After a 273-day reign, Paul lost his title last month to LA Knight at SummerSlam and hasn't appeared on WWE television since or revealed when he'll return. However, WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan believes Paul's next goal should be focused on becoming a world champion.

Speaking on Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Hogan explained that it would be in WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque's best interest to make Paul WWE's top titleholder. The WWE legend feels that "The Game" is smart enough to make that decision.

"You should not be any type of champion except the world's champion at this point. You need to make that quick transition and if they're smart, and Triple H is smart, that transition needs to be made this year. There's not a number they can't write a check for, brother. Triple H is a very smart man, he gets it, he knows what time it is."

Paul agreed with Hogan on the idea of becoming world champion, stating that he thinks WWE would benefit from him holding their top title due to "WWE Raw" moving to Netflix in 2025.

"We're going to Netflix as well, right, and the demos are going to overlap. Social media kid, combined with the wrestling era demographic, and I think it could be the perfect intersection," said Paul. "I want to put in the work. I told him, like, I'm ... they call me a part-timer, that offends me, but I get it. I'm also expensive."

