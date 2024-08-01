WWE Star Logan Paul Makes Controversial Remarks About Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif

On Saturday night, Logan Paul will wrestle in front of his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio at SummerSlam, defending the WWE US Title against rival LA Knight. Today, however, Paul finds himself facing backlash online. On X this morning, Paul wrote about Olympic boxer Imane Khelif and her victory over Angela Carini, calling Khelif a "man" and referring to her win as "the purest form of evil unfolding right before your eyes," stating that Khelif was allowed to "beat up a woman on a global stage. Paul ended his post by saying "the delusion must end."

This is the purest form of evil unfolding right before your eyes A man was allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage, crushing her life's dream while fighting for her deceased father This delusion must end pic.twitter.com/EjkKg47kRY — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 1, 2024

Khelif, an Algerian native, had previously been barred from competing in the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships after a failed gender eligibility test, according to Reuters. The International Olympic Committee, however, cleared Khelif for the 2024 games and issued a statement of support for Khelif on Thursday. In reporting today's events, multiple outlets have included language related to Differences of Sexual Development (DSD), a group of rare conditions involving genes, reproductive organs, genitals and hormones, though it is unclear if Khelif exhibits any such condition.

Paul's post, to which only users mentioned in it could reply, led to heavy criticism from fans who responded by quoting his tweet. Almost an hour after Paul's tweet, fellow WWE star Isla Dawn, also took to X, expressing her bafflement "by the constantly moving goalposts for womanhood." She asked that those doing so admit to having "zero media literacy" and that they "keep their transphobic opinions to themselves." Dawn later clarified that remarks were not about one specific person.