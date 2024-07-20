Logan Paul US Title Defense Against LA Knight Made Official For WWE SummerSlam

After weeks of a rumored showdown between the two, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul will indeed defend his title against LA Knight at SummerSlam, with the match being made official during a contract signing segment on tonight's "WWE SmackDown."

With Paul's last match coming in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Knight and Santos Escobar, won by Knight, some doubt may have crept into "The Problem's" mind since he is devoid of a win of any sort since defending his title at WrestleMania against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Conversely, Knight has remained just outside of the WWE World Championship mix for most of this calendar year, though he has managed wins against the likes of Ivar and AJ Styles. One has to be thinking, with only nine matches of any sort in 2024 for Paul, that he might be a prime target for a solid contender like Knight, who continues to send the crowd into a frenzy upon his every appearance.

The two have never squared off one-on-one, though they have shared the ring on three previous occasions: in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match won by Damian Priest at the titular premium live event in 2023, in an Elimination Chamber match won by Drew McIntyrehttps://www.wrestlinginc.com/1525443/drew-mcintyre-faces-seth-rollins-wwe-wrestlemania-40-elimination-chamber-win/, and in the Money in the Bank qualifying Triple Threat match on "SmackDown" just a few weeks ago that saw Knight conquer both Paul and Santos Escobar. Paul's WWE schedule continues to be light, with no in-ring action since that three-way qualifying match in late June and only six matches total in 2024.

