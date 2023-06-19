LA Knight Advises Logan Paul Against Coming Near Money In The Bank Ladder Match

As WWE nears the upcoming Money In The Bank event in London, England, the field for the men's Money In The Bank ladder match has taken shape, but while the six men set to compete in one of the titular matches has been determined, a seventh may be considering making his presence felt in the O2: Logan Paul.

"I think that'd be a very bad idea for him!" MITB competitor LA Knight told Metro recently when asked about Paul's rumored plan to get involved in the Money In The Bank match.

"As much as he's shined in all of his matches he's had so far," Knight continued, "he's gonna find out that it's not gonna be quite the same shine this time around when I'm in that ring."

LA Knight is set to compete against Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Butch, Santos Escobar, and Damien Priest in the six-man match, which has been shrunk from the match's usual eight competitors.

Paul has not wrestled since WrestleMania 39 in a losing effort to Seth "Freakin'" Rollins but has said he's "hungry" to return to WWE, having recently gotten cable television in his home in Puerto Rico. Paul says he's been watching "Raw," "SmackDown," and even the recent WWE Night of Champions event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. According to Paul, it has been enlightening to watch WWE as a consumer, rather than a performer, and the YouTube star believes that he's learned a thing or two about what the WWE audience wants from its heroes and villains.