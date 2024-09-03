WWE's Logan Paul Reflects On Life Without US Title

Logan Paul surprised many when he transitioned into the world of pro wrestling and quickly rose up the ranks to eventually capture the WWE United States Championship, which he held for 273 days before losing to LA Knight at SummerSlam this year.

Paul recently looked back at his tenure as champion during an episode of his "IMPAULSIVE" podcast and described life without the title. As Paul and his co-host waited for their guest, MGK, the former US Champion realized that he missed having the title on the show. He then briefly touched on the match with Knight, where he admitted that the new champion's win was well deserved.

"I mean, look, congrats to him. He's a very good wrestler. It was well deserved. He fought extremely hard, kicked out of my knockout punch last night," Paul admitted.

However, he still boldly proclaimed that the US Championship will always be his belt. "I see it on him, but everybody knows that US title's mine. So, you can have it for now, for the time being, but I'm going back for a rematch," Paul claimed.

He also boldly claimed that Knight's reign is illegitimate and pointed out that his leg was on the rope before the three count. Whether fans agree with Paul's claims about his match at SummerSlam, it can't be argued that the rising star is impressing Triple H, who praised him and recognized his efforts during the post-show press conference of the PLE.

