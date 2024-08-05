Triple H Hails Logan Paul's Work Ethic Following WWE SummerSlam 2024

Logan Paul lost the WWE United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam, but his performance earned praise from WWE's higher-ups. During the SummerSlam post-show press conference, Paul "Triple H" Levesque continued to heap praise on Paul as a performer, even in defeat.

"Logan Paul just continues to amaze me," Triple H said. "He's incredible. His work ethic is off the chart. And I can tell you that, as a performer, my respect of him now is in a different place. Because he's got to a place where he doesn't want to just have a good match, he wants to be great at this, long term. And he's putting in the time, he's putting in the effort, he's dedicating himself to it."

The social media star's athleticism was once again on full display at SummerSlam, with Paul unleashing a bevy of unique offense, including an impressive springboard moonsault to the outside, where he repositioned his body mid-leap. Triple H admitted he's never seen that move before and commended "The Maverick" for leveling up his game, noting that Paul has dropped many of his other extracurricular activities to focus on wrestling.

"He's not boxing [etc.], he's just wants to be a WWE Superstar," Triple H claimed. "He wants to be great at this. And he wants to be the best, and he's dedicating himself to it. So, it's awesome to see."

Triple H mentioned that Paul was "a little banged up" following his match with Knight at SummerSlam. Whether it was his impressive springboard maneuver to the arena floor that caused the injury is unknown. Paul also appeared to land awkwardly during a superplex spot later in the match.