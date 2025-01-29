TNA Champ Joe Hendry Addresses Potential WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Appearance

Joe Hendry is all about appearing when someone says his name, and it's been awhile since someone has said his name in "WWE NXT." While that has allowed Hendry more time to focus on the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, which he won from Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis, it has also left fans wondering just when Hendry will appear in WWE again, especially after his noteworthy run there over the summer.

Those questions have intensified with the WWE Royal Rumble PLE this weekend, and Hendry was asked about whether he'd be in Indianapolis for the show during an appearance on "Behind the Turnbuckle." As expected, Hendry played it coy, though he sure seemed to indicate that he would appear in WWE again at some point down the road.

"This is what I'll say; I had a wonderful experience at WWE," Hendry said. "I have only good things to say about them. Can you imagine getting to work with Terry Taylor every day, getting to learn from Shawn Michaels on a daily basis? And now, TNA and WWE are working together? This is an amazing thing for the professional wrestling business. And we're in an era, Coach, you know it, anything is possible in the world of professional wrestling.

"If you've been in two Royal Rumbles, come on. Anything is possible. But ultimately, here's the difference. Before, hey, I was a wrestler. But now, I am the TNA Champion. So I have a duty to do what's best for TNA wrestling. So hey, if TNA pick up the phone and they tell me 'You've got to go,' it doesn't matter where they tell me to go. If TNA management tells me to go, I'm going to, and whatever it is, I'm going to represent the company well."

