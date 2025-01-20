Joe Hendry Scores Major Victory At TNA Genesis

They said his name, he appeared, and the fans inside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, believed in Joe Hendry at TNA Genesis 2025, which led to the Scotsman picking up the biggest win of his entire career. Hendry left the state of Texas as the new TNA World Champion after defeating Nic Nemeth in the Genesis main event.

After the dust had settled, Hendry celebrated with the TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys, who successfully defended their titles against The Rascalz in the penultimate match of the evening.

Anything is possible, when you believe 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/cRcaCribxD — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) January 20, 2025

Many fans had wondered if Hendry was ever going to win a major championship after he missed out on the chance to capture gold three times in 2024. He was one of five men to walk away empty handed from a six-way elimination match for the TNA World Championship at the 2024 Slammiversary pay-per-view, which was won by Nemeth, who then successfully defended the TNA World Championship against Hendry at Bound For Glory in October. In between those events, Hendry also challenged for the NXT Championship at the No Mercy in September, but was once again defeated, this time by Ethan Page.

As for what's next for Hendry, many people have already predicted that he will be the first man to enter a Royal Rumble match as the TNA World Champion. Hendry himself teased the possibility of appearing on WWE's main roster after appearing on the January 3 episode of "WWE NXT," with many people expecting the Rumble match on February 1 to be the place where the new TNA World Champion makes his WWE main roster debut. Until then, he will now have a target on his back as the TNA locker room will be looking to take him down.