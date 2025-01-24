WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 38 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

The second edition of WWE's revamped "Saturday Night's Main Event" NBC special (and 38th edition of the show overall) arrives this weekend from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, and just like we were for the first one, the Wrestling Inc. staff are here to pick the winners!

After a shaky end to 2024 in the predictions department, we started out 2025 in at least somewhat decent position, going 3-1 in our collective picks for "WWE Raw"s Netflix debut earlier this month. This time around we seem to once again be dealing with a four-match card (including three singles title matches) with the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens filling the place of a fifth match. We swept the first SNME picks back in December and we feel pretty confident about this one too, seeing as two of our choices are unanimous and another was as close as it gets (there is one match in which at least a few more of us are willing to take a swing at the underdog). Are we suffering from a crippling degree of false confidence? Be sure to let us know in the comments, and make your own predictions while you're at it!

With that in mind, let's get to the picks!