Bron Breakker Survives Hard-Hitting WWE Survivor Series Intercontinental Title Match

Bron Breakker retained his Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. The Intercontinental Champion was defending against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser after the latter got involved in his previous title defense against the former, looking to proverbially kill two birds with one stone in a single title defense on Saturday.

This was the latest attempt for Sheamus in his career goal of winning the one title he needs for the WWE Grand Slam, and an attempt for Kaiser at winning his first WWE singles title after Gunther called on his ward to make a name for himself. At stages they both looked to have the bout won, with Sheamus delivering an Irish Cross to Breakker for a close near-fall. He then took Breakker up the ropes for an attempted avalanche move, but Breakker reversed out of it and landed a Franken-Steiner off the top, setting up for a spear. However, he run straight into a steel chair wedged in the opposite corner, Sheamus sidestepping the spear and lining Breakker up for a Brogue Kick. Alas, once more the count was interrupted but this time by Kaiser pulling the referee out of the ring. Kaiser would continue to try and take the match for himself, but turned into a flying spear from the champion, sending him flying out of the ring to leave Breakker and Sheamus alone. Breakker then hit Sheamus with a final spear, getting the pinfall and title retention.