Bron Breakker To Defend WWE Intercontinental Title In Survivor Series Triple Threat

With Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 just five days away, another title match just got added to the card on the go home episode of "WWE Raw."

Bron Breakker was facing Ludwig Kaiser in a non-title match when the latter was attacked from behind by Sheamus. Last week, Kaiser cost Sheamus his own match against Breakker — which was a title match, meaning Sheamus also lost a chance to win the Intercontinental Championship that has so long eluded him.. Both matches ended via disqualification; this week, a brawl ensued which led to security breaking it up. A shouting Adam Pearce had enough and yelled that if each man wanted to fight, "triple threat for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series!" before tossing his microphone over his head. After the announcement, Sheamus then charged at Kaiser and they had to be separated once again.

Advertisement

Survivor Series is live this Saturday, November 30 at 6 PM ET. The Intercontinental title match joins two WarGames matches (men's and women's) and a World Heavyweight Championship match between Damian Priest and GUNTHER.