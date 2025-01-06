WWE Raw Netflix Premiere Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

One of the biggest matches set for the Netflix debut of "Raw" is the long-awaited match between CM Punk and former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Despite this being the first meeting of the two, 82% of us here at WINC believe that Punk will walk away victorious, as he needs the win a bit more than Rollins right now, moving in to WrestleMania season. This feud has been bubbling since Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago back in 2023, when Rollins wasn't too happy (both in storyline and allegedly in real life) to see the "Second City Saint" show up at the very last second of the premium live event.

Rollins may be better conditioned in the ring than Punk at this point in their careers, and he certainly has talked more smack, but Punk remains perpetually over with the fans, and with "Raw" moving to a new home with a massive reach, the nostalgia factor might be at play here for lapsed fans tuning in to see what they have missed over the years. That leads the majority of us to believe Punk is going over, though many of us don't believe this is the last time these two meet in the ring.

Last Monday's episode of "Raw" saw Rollins run down Punk in the middle of the ring, even mentioning his failures in AEW and Punk's lack of children, making things feel even more personal between the pair. Rollins may have gotten a rare win against Punk, of all people, on the mic, but if Punk is set for a WrestleMania main event, or title match, or anything he's been rumored to be up for, he needs to get the victory here, and more than 80% of us think he's getting it.

Written by Daisy Ruth