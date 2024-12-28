AEW Worlds End 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
It is officially time for the last major American wrestling event of 2024, as AEW Worlds End invades the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. There's a lot on the line Saturday night — from the Continental Classic semifinals and finals matches to determine a new Continental Champion to four of AEW's most prestigious singles titles to MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring, every single match on the main card has a physical prize at stake. At that's without even considering the soul of the company itself, as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley heads into the second defense of his fourth reign having just literally pulled the plug on "AEW Rampage."
There's a lot riding on who wins each of these eight matches — but that's fine, because the WINC staff are back on top after a perfect 5-0 sweep in our collective picks for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, taking our 2024 record to 143-32-7! That's how you stop a slump! Sure, it may have come a little late, but what matters is that our confidence is back in the black as we prepare to close out an entire year of wrestling predictions and ride a brand new hot streak into 2025. With that very much in mind, let's get to the picks!
Continental Classic Semifinal: Will Ospreay (89%)
Before he can get to the finals of the Continental Classic at Worlds End, "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay first must get through Kyle Fletcher, a known opponent and former friend, in the semi-finals. Despite Fletcher getting the better of the former International Champion in their last meeting, 89% of us here at WINC believe that Ospreay is making it to the final of the tournament, a first, as Ospreay only just joined the company full-time in February. We think he's too good – and too popular with the fans, not to make it this year.
Fletcher has been a formidable competitor in the Continental Classic, with a total of 12 points thus far, having defeated Daniel Garcia, Shelton Benjamin, The Beast Mortos, and even defending champion Kazuchika Okada. His only loss in the tournament came against Mark Briscoe. Fletcher may be on fire, but Ospreay has had a run of pay-per-view losses, and it's not likely Tony Khan is going to let that continue for one of the brightest stars in his company. His most recent big loss was to Fletcher at Full Gear last month. Fletcher kicked out of Ospreay's Hidden Blade, and took him out with a brainbuster. We're sure we'll see both of these moves, and more, in this match, which is likely to be just as dramatic with the final on the line.
We fully believe it will be Ospreay to get to the final at Worlds End this weekend. He'll have to wrestle twice at the event, but 86% of us believe he's going to at least win his first match of the night. The former friends may continue in a feud, especially after Fletcher eats the loss, and the Don Callis Family may even come into play in Ospreay's second match for the championship.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Continental Classic Semi-Final: Kazuchika Okada (78%)
Kazuchika Okada officially joined the AEW roster earlier this year, and though he's suffered a few losses, the former NJPW star has largely been on a rampage as a member of The Elite. Okada has advanced through the Blue League to the semi-finals of this year's Continental Classic, where he'll face Ricochet, and nearly 80% of our team thinks Okada will advance.
After a somewhat muted start to his AEW run, Ricochet has been gaining momentum over the course of the tournament by embracing some heel-ish tendencies. As fun as it's been to watch Ricochet in these matches, we don't think a win for him at Worlds End is in the cards, for several reasons. As the reigning Continental Champion, it makes sense for Okada to advance and gain a shot at retaining his title against either Ospreay or Fletcher. Additionally, losing here gives Ricochet further reason to continue his spiral into a more villainous direction, which fans have already shown that they're excited to see more of.
No matter who emerges victorious, it's a safe bet that the two will have an entertaining match. Though Okada and Ricochet have met several times before in tag bouts, this will be their first ever singles match against one another.
Written by Nick Miller
Continental Classic Final: Kazuchika Okada (44%)
This year's Continental Classic has been nothing short of chaotic, from early-loser Ricochet's surprise Gold League victory after a time-draw with Darby Allin to Kyle Fletcher's stunning sweep of the Blue League competition, which saw him pull ahead of current Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in the Blue League's points scene. While some of this year's Continental Classic semifinalists may have been surprising, we at Wrestling Inc. seem pretty set on this prediction: Okada will walk out of Worlds End just as he walked in, as the Continental Champion.
Okada leads our precognition pool, with 44% of us predicting in his favor, while Ospreay follows behind at 33% of the votes. Ricochet rounds out that prediction podium with a third-place votes finish at 17%, while Fletcher unfortunately only managed to convince 6% of us to believe in his Continental Championship campaign.
Okada has had a good run in the Continental Classic, with three wins, one loss, and one tie under his belt to total to 10 points. This puts him just two points behind dark horse Fletcher, who recently reinvented himself with the Don Callis family to completely smash through the Blue League competition. As the Blue League's runner-up, Okada is expected to take on Gold League winner Ricochet in the semi-finals at Worlds End. While Okada will still be considered champion until the conclusion of Saturday's pay-per-view, regardless of whether he advances to the finals or not. Nearly half of us, however, believe that Okada will not only progress to the Continental Classic finals later in the Worlds End card, but he will win the entire thing.
Just two weeks after his AEW debut, Okada dismantled Eddie Kingston's AEW Triple Crown by winning the Continental Championship. He has been holding the title ever since, with his reign clocking in at 280 days and counting. If 44% of us are right, he is set to continue that lengthy reign.
Written by Angie Phu
Dynamite Diamond Ring: Adam Cole (56%)
The story of MJF and Adam Cole will soon come full-circle as the friends-turned-foes square off at the very pay-per-view that sparked their downfall. In 2023, Cole ended AEW Worlds End by revealing himself as "The Devil" that had been tormenting MJF for months. Cole also unveiled The Devil's Masked Men as his Undisputed Kingdom stablemates, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Fast forward one year, MJF and Cole meet again at Worlds End, with the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line and Taven and Bennett backing up Cole.
Over the last five years, MJF has retained the Dynamite Diamond Ring through victories over "Hangman" Adam Page, Orange Cassidy, Dante Martin, Ricky Starks, and Juice Robinson. This year, he takes on his former tag team partner Cole, who has repeatedly vowed to give MJF the beating of a lifetime. En route to that potential beating, Cole has experienced some obstacles, one of them being MJF's lack of physical presence on AEW programming. The biggest, however, came when Konosuke Takeshita defeated Cole with the help of the diamond ring on "AEW Dynamite," and thus prevented him from facing MJF at AEW Full Gear.
Given the number of detours in Cole's path, the slight majority — 56% to be exact — of Wrestling Inc. staff believe he will reach his final destination to the tune of success, possibly with the aid of Bennett and Taven. Furthermore, we believe it is time for the Dynamite Diamond Ring to (literally) change hands after five years of resting around the finger of MJF.
Written by Ella Jay
AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (83%)
Mercedes Moné put the AEW women's division on notice by defeating Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship during her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing. Moné is made for big occasions, which is why we at Wrestling Inc. firmly believe that she will continue to be the conversation and the blueprint come Worlds End.
A whopping 83% of us are sure that Moné will retain the AEW TBS Championship against Kris Statlander come Saturday. Worlds End will be Statlander's second match against Moné for the title, having made the challenge for a rematch on the December 22 episode of "AEW Collision." This title defense will put Statlander in the very exclusive group of people who have had two AEW TBS Championship matches against Moné, the only other woman with the honor being Hikaru Shida.
While we believe that Statlander's odds for success are slim, Statlander did nearly score a championship-winning victory over Moné at Full Gear, where she and Moné locked up for nearly 20 minutes in what was, and currently is, the longest AEW's women's match in the company's five year history. Statlander took the champion to the limit, having kicked out of the Moné Maker after depriving Moné of pinfall victories for the entire match. Moné only managed to retain her title by the literal skin of her teeth, with the champion biting Statlander to score a roll-up pinfall victory.
Moné has overcome several worthy contenders during her ongoing 213 day reign, including Shida and Britt Baker. Moné recently defended her title against a scrappy Anna Jay on the December 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Moné is looking to continue her lengthy reign with this 12th title defense, and if 83% of us are right, she will walk out of 2024 and into 2025 as the AEW TBS Champion.
Written by Angeline Phu
AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (83%)
There's been a mixed bag for Powerhouse Hobbs since returning to AEW television, as he's collected a trio of wins while also falling short in a pair of tag matches. At AEW Worlds End, Hobbs has an opportunity to tip the scales into a more favorable form when he challenges for the International Championship. Unfortunately for Hobbs, he opposes Konosuke Takeshita, who is already set up for a key title match after Worlds End.
Should Takeshita retain the AEW International Championship on December 28, he will take it overseas to Japan for the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 event on January 4. There, Takeshita would raise his title up in a champion vs. champion match against NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi. The winner of this title-for-title bout then looks ahead to Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, when Tomohiro Ishii challenges for the NEVER Openweight Championship.
Given this potential series of events, it is likely that AEW will want Takeshita to look strong heading into Wrestle Kingdom, specifically with the International Championship still around his waist. As such, 80% of Wrestling Inc. staff believe "The Alpha" will defeat his former Don Callis Family stablemate at Worlds End. Furthermore, Takeshita brings forth a number of available allies, namely Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Callis himself, to potentially help him, whereas Hobbs has merely one in the form of Mark Davis. Hobbs' other recent allies, Will Ospreay and Ricochet, will presumably be preoccupied with their Continental Classic matches, which also take place at the respective pay-per-view.
Written by Ella Jay
Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women's World Championship: Mariah May (94%)
While some of us are still holding out hope for former champion Thunder Rosa to come out on top at Worlds End, a majority of us here at WINC, 94% of us in total, believe "The Glamor" Mariah May is keeping the AEW Women's Championship around her waist. She and Rosa are set to face off in a Tijuana Street Fight, a specialty of Rosa's, but May is no stranger to the brutal aspects of hardcore matches, most recently defeating Anna Jay in a no disqualification championship match. May has also been going after Rosa's father in promos, and with "Papa Rosa" sitting in the front row, the champion is likely to make a bloodied mess out of her opponent to prove a point. We think May is going to further prove how brutal "The Glamor" can actually be to keep her gold.
One of the main reasons most of us believe May is holding on to the championship, however, is the return of her nemesis Toni Storm. Despite Storm not knowing she and May had a whirlwind romance/friendship in 2024, it's likely these two will meet somewhere down the line in the new year, but, with fewer and fewer credible opponents for May, it may be sooner rather than later. This is the matchup many fans want to see, especially with Storm's assumed amnesia storyline, and while it doesn't necessarily need the AEW Women's Championship, it would be nice to see the "rookie" carry the title. Between May's brutality in stipulation matches (and in general when it comes to her enemies) and the fact Storm is still out there for her rematch, despite not knowing it, a whopping 94% of us think May is keeping her Women's Championship at Worlds End.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (94%)
Although Jon Moxley will be at a disadvantage in the four-way title match, an overwhelming majority of our staff believes he will retain his AEW World Championship. The multi-man stipulation is often used as an easy way to get the title off a champion without pinning them, but we just don't see it happening. Moxley's current shtick isn't exactly working for everyone here, but most of us at Wrestling Inc. think his reign will continue into next year.
Since attacking former ally Bryan Danielson in September and turning the Blackpool Combat Club into the Death Riders, Moxley has been riding high, proselytizing about the rot he sees within AEW while carrying the world title around on his shoulders. Though the run has certainly led to some good matches, so far Moxley's words about forcing change within the AEW locker room seem to be ringing hollow. Not enough has happened in the storyline for it to end quite yet, leaving us in the same position we were in while predicting last month's AEW Full Gear — very confident that Moxley will remain world champion.
Many of us at Wrestling Inc. would love to see a title change here, with Orange Cassidy finally winning the big one or "Hangman" Adam Page reclaiming his place at the top of the card. Unfortunately, though AEW seems to have received a much-needed jolt of energy from its shows at the Hammerstein Ballroom, we believe the world title picture will remain in a holding pattern for the time being.
Written by Nick Miller