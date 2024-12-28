AEW Worlds End 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Before he can get to the finals of the Continental Classic at Worlds End, "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay first must get through Kyle Fletcher, a known opponent and former friend, in the semi-finals. Despite Fletcher getting the better of the former International Champion in their last meeting, 89% of us here at WINC believe that Ospreay is making it to the final of the tournament, a first, as Ospreay only just joined the company full-time in February. We think he's too good – and too popular with the fans, not to make it this year.

Fletcher has been a formidable competitor in the Continental Classic, with a total of 12 points thus far, having defeated Daniel Garcia, Shelton Benjamin, The Beast Mortos, and even defending champion Kazuchika Okada. His only loss in the tournament came against Mark Briscoe. Fletcher may be on fire, but Ospreay has had a run of pay-per-view losses, and it's not likely Tony Khan is going to let that continue for one of the brightest stars in his company. His most recent big loss was to Fletcher at Full Gear last month. Fletcher kicked out of Ospreay's Hidden Blade, and took him out with a brainbuster. We're sure we'll see both of these moves, and more, in this match, which is likely to be just as dramatic with the final on the line.

We fully believe it will be Ospreay to get to the final at Worlds End this weekend. He'll have to wrestle twice at the event, but 86% of us believe he's going to at least win his first match of the night. The former friends may continue in a feud, especially after Fletcher eats the loss, and the Don Callis Family may even come into play in Ospreay's second match for the championship.

Written by Daisy Ruth