Mercedes Mone Overcomes Anna Jay In AEW TBS Title Defense

In addition to no longer being allowed to challenge for the AEW Women's Championship after losing a No Disqualification match to Mariah May last month, Anna Jay also lost her shot at the TBS Championship in a match against Mercedes Mone in the opening match of "AEW Dynamite." Mone came out successful on Wednesday after having just defended her NJPW STRONG Women's Championship against Hazuki on Sunday at NJPW's Strong Style Evolved.

Jay started off the match hot, taking it to Mone, but Mone was able to hit the Three Amigos. She attempted to follow it up with a frog splash, but Jay got out of the way. Mone hit a meteora off the middle rope, but Jay kicked out. The champion dominated through a picture-in-picture break until Jay countered into a backbreaker in an attempt to gain momentum.

Jay hit a glory bomb and went for the pin, but Mone grabbed the bottom rope at the last second. Mone locked in the Statement Maker on her opponent, but Jay reversed it into a pinfall, but Mone countered. The pair countered back-and-forth until both women were back on their feet. Mone hit a sunset bomb in the corner, followed by a double knee strike. Mone hit the Mone Maker in the center of the ring to retain her championship.