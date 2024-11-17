Mariah May Retains AEW Women's World Title Vs. Anna Jay In No DQ Collision Main Event

Mariah May outlasted Anna Jay in a violent No Disqualification bout to retain her Women's World Championship in the main event of "AEW Collision." The rubber match was set after May's initial title defense over Jay at the beginning of this month (itself brought upon by the challenger's surprise win at "AEW Battle of the Belts XII" in October) and saw the champion put through a guard rail and locked in a barbed wire-assisted Queenslayer chokehold.

Both competitors came prepared for the stipulation, Jay with her own duffel bag revealed to contain a crowbar, a chain, and a leather strap; May with a baseball bat and trashcan in hand. The bell rung before May could get into the ring, as she launched the trashcan into the ring Jay avoided it and landed a dropkick to send her flying from the apron to open proceedings. Jay would introduce a table into the bout, placing it in the ring with just one side's legs up with the idea of superplexing the champion through it from the top rope.

However, May reversed the attempt with a sunset flip, landing a powerbomb to the challenger through the table but only for a count of two. She would bring the guard rail into the bout, looking to set it up on steel chairs that had been introduced earlier. Jay hit a backstabber to May as she was setting the contraption up, allowing her to finish setting it up and delivering a superplex through it from the top rope. Rather than make the pin attempt, she went underneath the ring one last time to grab the barbed wire and lock in the Queenslayer. May then reached into her pocket, grabbing an aerosol can and spraying it in Jay's face, providing the opening for Storm Zero onto a chair for the pinfall.

