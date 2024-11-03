Mariah May Defeats Anna Jay, Retains AEW Women's World Title In Collision Main Event

Mariah May completed the fourth defense of her AEW Women's World Championship reign with a win over Anna Jay during "AEW Collision." The title match main event was made for Saturday's show after Jay surprisingly got the win against May at "AEW Battle of the Belts XII" in October, and saw the challenger almost snatch the victory a second time with a crucifix pin attempt churning out a near-fall, but still allowing Jay to lock in the Queenslayer submission hold in the middle of the ring. Jay wrapped her legs around the champion to cement the hold, with the champion nearly fading, but then finding one last push to roll Jay into a pinfall attempt. After Jay kicked out, May dropped her across the top rope and used an inverted leg sweep to roll the challenger up for the winning pinfall after just over 10 minutes.

With her win tonight, May has extended her title reign beyond 70 days, having won the title from Toni Storm at All In in August. Jay may stand out as the only of them to hold a pinfall victory over the champion, but she now joins Nyla Rose, Yuka Sakazaki, and Willow Nightingale as fallen challengers. Looking to the future for May, it was teased ahead of her match that her former Club Venus tag team partner, Mina Shirakawa, was coming to AEW. May has been steadfast in wanting her friend to return so they can celebrate her title victory at last, but Shirakawa not only hasn't appeared until now, but she teamed with Storm instead during STARDOM shows in September and October.