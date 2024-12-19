AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash Live Coverage 12/18 - Cassidy, Page, & White Vs. The Death Riders, TBS Title On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite": Holiday Bash on December 18, 2024, coming to you live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.!

Jon Moxley will be defending his AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Jay White in a Four-Way Match at AEW Worlds End for the second time since dethroning Bryan Danielson back in October. Although his three challengers are currently preparing to face him and each other, they will have to find a way to co-exist tonight as they join forces to take on Moxley and his Death Riders stablemates PAC and Wheeler Yuta.

Following her successful defense against Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear on November 23, Mercedes Mone will be putting the TBS Championship on the line for the first time since as she defends against Anna Jay. Not only has Mone had 11 successful defenses to date, but Jay requested a shot at Mone's title in a backstage face-to-face encounter between them during last week's edition of "Dynamite".

The Continental Classic is set to continue tonight, as Darby Allin goes one-on-one with Will Ospreay in a Gold League match, and Shelton Benjamin collides with The Beast Mortos in a Blue League match. As of writing, Ospreay currently leads the Gold League along with Ricochet and Claudio Castagnoli at six points apiece, while AEW International Champion Kyle Fletcher leads the Blue League with nine points and defending AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada follows behind with seven points.

Additionally, MJF is set to appear on tonight's show after Adam Cole secured the right to challenge him his "Dynamite" Diamond Ring at Worlds End last week when he defeated Roderick Strong.