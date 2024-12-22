AEW Full Gear Championship Rematch Set For Worlds End PPV After Collision Challenge

Mercedes Mone accepted a TBS Championship challenge from a familiar face, Kris Statlander, during "AEW Christmas Collision." Statlander challenged Mone for the title she once held during November's Full Gear event, falling to defeat the champ after almost 20 minutes of action.

Statlander had since talked about moving forward in promos, getting back on track with a two-minute win last weekend before throwing out the rematch challenge during Saturday's show, then coming out to face Penelope Ford. After a competitive battle falling just shy of the nine-minute mark, Statlander got the win via pinfall, prompting Mone to emerge on the ramp.

Mone accepted Statlander's challenge for Worlds End, all but making the match official for December 28. Statlander will now be Mone's 12th TBS title defense of this reign, and joins Hikaru Shida in being the only to have had more than one chance at "The CEO."

Mone last defended the title against Anna Jay on "AEW Dynamite" earlier this month, days after she had regained her NJPW Strong Women's Championship over Hazuki at Strong Style Evolved. She is also scheduled to defend the Strong Women's title in a Title vs. Title match with RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, Mina Shirakawa, at AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty.

Elsewhere on the show, Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy, Jay White, and "Hangman" Adam Page in a fatal four-way match. The event will also conclude this year's Continental Classic tournament, with the final competitors yet to be determined.