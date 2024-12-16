Mercedes Mone Scheduled For Double Title Match At AEW X NJPW Wrestle Dynasty

AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone is set to return to the building where her journey as "The CEO" officially started. She will return to the Tokyo Dome to compete at AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, and her match is one with major implications. At NJPW's Strong Style Evolved event on December 15, Mone made her third successful defence of her NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, beating Hazuki in the main event. After the match, Mone declared that she would defend her title in the Tokyo Dome in January and dared anyone to step forward and face her, which led to Mina Shirikawa answering her challenge.

Shirikawa told Mone that she has fame, money and titles, but asked if she wanted Mina, to which Mone said yes with one condition: Shirikawa's RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship must be on the line as well. Shirikawa will defend her own title against Dani Luna at RevPro's Uprising event on December 21, and if she retains, her match with Mone on January 5 will be for both titles.

Shirikawa's match with Luna on December 21 will be a rematch from their bout at RevPro's 12th Anniversary show on August 24. If Luna is successful in regaining her crown, Shirikawa's match with Mone will only have the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship on the line.

As for Mone, she isn't guaranteed to walk into Wrestle Dynasty as a double champion either, as she is set to defend her AEW TBS Championship at "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash" against Anna Jay on December 18. Elsewhere, Kris Statlander looks to gain a measure of revenge on Mone after her loss to "The CEO" at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November.