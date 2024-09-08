Mercedes Mone Beats Hikaru Shida At AEW All Out, Retains TBS Title

Hikaru Shida looked to prove she was still the ace of the AEW women's division at All Out by becoming the first woman to defeat Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling. Mone had the edge in the head-to-head record, having already beaten Shida in the past, but with Shida winning a four-way match to earn another shot at "The CEO" and Kamille being banned from ringside, the odds were in Shida's favor. However, Mone's undefeated streak remained intact as she retained her AEW TBS Championship.

Advertisement

A scrappy start led to a back-and-forth between the two ladies with Mone eventually gaining control. The champion slowed the pace down for a short period, even after a flurry of offense from Shida, Mone was still able to stay on top. After a double-down that saw both women engage in a stiff strike exchange, it was Shida who got the better of Mone and looked to build some momentum by going to the top rope. However, Mone rolled out of the way and showed no respect to Shida when she regained her composure.

Mone attempted to pay tribute to Eddie Guerrero, but after the three amigos, the frog splash ended up going in Shida's favor when she got the knees up. Shida paid tribute to Guerrero in her own way with three consecutive falcon arrows, and eventually hit three consecutive Katanas, with Mone rolling out of the ring before Shida could get the win.

Advertisement

The match ended when the kendo stick came into play, as Shida decided against using it when she looked poised to deliver the final blow. However, Mone took advantage and, after attempting the money maker, hit a straight chop block to the back of the challenger's leg to disrupt her balance, before hitting the money maker in the center of the ring for the victory.