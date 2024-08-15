Mercedes Mone Defeats Hikaru Shida, Retains AEW TBS Title On Dynamite

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will officially be taking on Britt Baker at All In at Wembley Stadium after successfully defending her title against Hikura Shida on "AEW Dynamite." Mone was accompanied to the ring by the "Brickhouse" Kamille, who protected Mone throughout the match.

Advertisement

Mone capitalized quickly and got Shida into a crossface. The challenger was able to escape, and they both tried to gain the upper hand, with attempted drop kicks to one another. Kamille was able to distract Shida, and Mone hit a meteora to the outside. Back in the ring, Shida hit a big jumping knee, but Mone kicked out. Mone went for the Three Amigos, but was only able to hit two before Shida countered with a Falcon Arrow.

Shida looked for a Katana, but Kamille pulled Mone out of the ring. Shida dropkicked Kamille and looked to hit her with a kendo stick, but Mone, back in the ring, grabbed it from her opponent. While the referee was distracted, attempting to get Mone to get rid of the kendo stick, Kamille hit Shida with a big boot. When she got back into the ring, Mone hit her with a Mone Maker for the win.

Advertisement

Baker's music hit and Kamille went up the ramp to wait for her and Mone grabbed the kendo stick. Kamille pulled a masked person from the crowd and started to beat them up, believing it was Baker in disguise. Baker snuck up on Mone from behind through the crowd. She got Mone in the Lockjaw, but Kamille pushed Baker off Mone and got her out of the ring. Baker grabbed the kendo stick and Kamille attempted to get back into the ring, then thought better of it. The segment ended with Baker holding up the TBS Championship in the middle of the ring.