Kamille Makes AEW In-Ring Debut With Mercedes Mone By Her Side On Dynamite

Kamille dominated the wrestling news cycle with her debut on the July 24 edition of "AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts." On Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," she dominated the ring in her first official AEW match. By the time the bell rang, Kamille made her opponent, Brittany Jade, nothing more than a distant memory, and her alliance with TBS Champion and NJPW Women's STRONG Champion Mercedes Moné has never looked stronger.

Kamille wasted no time with formalities. The match was a one-sided assault, and after a series of devastating offense, Kamille picked up the win over Jade following a successful facebuster.

After Kamille's succinct victory, Moné took to the microphone. Moné introduced Kamille as the first member of "Moné Corporations," and expressed her full confidence in Kamille's abilities as a "brickhouse." Moné turned her attention to her All-In opponent, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and after poking fun at Baker's EVP-administrated suspension, Moné asserted that AEW was her house, and not Baker's. It is unclear whether Baker's suspension will impact her match with Moné for the TBS Championship at All In 2024. Kamille, a former NWA World Women's Champion, is expected to play a pivotal role in Moné's AEW dominance as her bodyguard.

