Britt Baker Teases AEW Feud With Saraya Is Not Over

Britt Baker has insinuated that her heated rivalry with Saraya is not finished yet, tweeting Monday that she's "at war" with the recently returned AEW star. Saraya pinned Baker at Saturday night's Full Gear pay-per-view after delivering two cradle DDTs in the center of the ring, notching her first victory in AEW and her first match in nearly five years. It was Saraya's first full match back since retiring from a neck injury in early 2018 while she was still signed with WWE, last having wrestled in December 2017. But Saraya's victory over Baker in her in-ring return might not have been the last word in their rivalry, according to Baker's latest comments.

"I started training around the same time 'Paige' was rated the #1 female in wrestling," Baker tweeted Monday, alongside photos from their match. "Now I'm at war with Saraya in the house I helped build." Since Saraya made her shocking return to pro wrestling back at AEW's Grand Slam event in September, she and Baker have feuded over who's the top star in the promotion's women's division. As noted by AEW's commentary team during their match on Saturday, however, neither woman currently holds a title in the division.

The grudge feud between the two women has boiled over into personal jabs and physical confrontations on "AEW Dynamite" in recent weeks, while the intensity of their disdain for one another was highlighted Saturday by Baker's continued efforts to attack Saraya's head and neck. Saraya managed to pull through for a shaky victory over Baker, tweeting out her own gratitude for being able to step back into the squared circle after almost five years away. "Shaking the ring rust off," she tweeted. "But after 5 years man.. It felt so good to be back."