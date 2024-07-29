Bully Ray Lays Out How He Wants Former NWA Champ Kamille To Be Established In AEW

The most recent "Blood and Guts" edition of "AEW Dynamite" saw the official debut of former NWA Women's Champion Kamille. Her launch was largely well-received by fans and critics alike, including Bully Ray, who called her a "Chyna-esque presence" on a recent episode of "Busted Open: After Dark."

Advertisement

"Great to see Kamille. High hopes for Kamille," Ray praised. "We saw what she's [done] in the NWA, brought credibility to that [women's world championship]."

Kamille had an impressive reign as NWA World Women's Champion, with her single reign lasting 813 days — over two years. She was dethroned in August 2023, when Kenzie Page beat her at NWA 75.

"Always nice when you're a one-time champion, because that means you've never lost the championship before," Ray added. "I'm a 24-time tag team champion, you know what that means? That we've lost 23 times. We sucked," Ray joked.

Now that Kamille has fully transitioned from an NWA staple to an AEW rookie, Ray emphasized the importance of building Kamille as a legitimate threat, especially among rumors of a renewed Baker-Jamie Hayter alliance.

Advertisement

"I want to see Kamille get established first," Ray cautioned. "I want to see Kamille established the same way Chyna was established back in the day, or whenever you wanna establish somebody and take them seriously. "