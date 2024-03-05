AEW Boss Tony Khan Addresses Possible Signing Of Free Agent Star Kamille

AEW President Tony Khan already has a loaded roster at his disposal, but with such a large free agent pool available, there are several stars who fans have speculated could join AEW. One of them is former NWA Women's World Champion Kamille, who held the company's top female prize for over two years between 2021 and 2023.

During the AEW Revolution Media Call, Khan was asked about potentially bringing Kamille to the company — who became a free agent on January 1, 2024, after her contract with the NWA expired – and Khan responded by saying that he's a big fan of her work.

"Kamille is a great free agent in wrestling. Never say never," Khan said. "Certainly, Kamille is somebody we've scouted and somebody I have a lot of respect for and I've enjoyed her matches and enjoyed when I met her. She would certainly be a great fit in AEW at any time and certainly somebody we would keep under consideration."

Khan has already brought in some high-profile free agents in recent months. In the women's division alone, the likes of Mariah May, Deonna Purrazzo, and Queen Aminata have all become "All Elite," and it has been heavily rumored that Mercedes Mone — formerly Sasha Banks in WWE — will follow suit at the upcoming Big Business event in Boston. On the men's side of things, Khan has managed to snap up the likes of Will Ospreay and Bryan Keith, while former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada is also expected to join the company in the near future.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.