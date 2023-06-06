Kamille Celebrates Two Years As NWA World Women's Champion

"The Brickhouse" Kamille has officially reached the two-year mark as NWA World Women's Champion. On June 6, 2021, Kamille defeated Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall to capture the title for the first time. To commemorate the occasion, Kamille took to Twitter to state, "Two years of title defenses. Two years of continuous growth. Two years of turning the Burke into the Brickhouse. Thank you all for being there for the ride. #OneTime."

Two years of title defenses. Two years of continuous growth. Two years of turning the Burke into the Brickhouse. 💪🏼 🧱 Thank you all for being there for the ride 🙏🏼 ❤️ #OneTime @nwa pic.twitter.com/3Y2yiYzH9g — Kamille (@Kamille_brick) June 6, 2023

In those two years, Kamille has defended the title an estimated 36 times both in and out of NWA. Her first major test took place that August when she fended off AEW star Leyla Hirsch at NWA Empowerrr and then retained against Chelsea Green the following night at NWA 73 at The Chase. By the end of the year, Kamille added defenses against Kenzie Paige, Melina, and Kiera Hogan to the list.

In 2022, Kamille made five NWA pay-per-view appearances. At the Crockett Cup in March, she outlasted Green and Kylie Rae in a three-way. In June, she defeated KiLynn King. During NWA 74 weekend, Kamille beat Taya Valkyrie and Max The Impaler back-to-back nights. Then at NWA Hard Times, she once again beat Green and King in another three-way defense.

Thus far in 2023, Kamille was victorious over a former decorated champion Angelina Love in a No Disqualification match. In April, she toppled La Rosa Negra. And most recently at the 2023 Crockett Cup, Kamille retained against Natalia Markova.

As of this writing, the 30-year-old is ranked seventh for most combined days as NWA World Women's Champion at 730 days and counting. She will soon surpass Tasha Simone and June Byers as long as she maintains her reign.