NWA 74 Night One Live Coverage (8/27): Multiple Championship Matches, Nick Aldis Addresses The NWA

The National Wrestling Alliance, currently owned by Billy Corgan, will begin their 74-year anniversary two-night event at The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St Louis, Missouri.



Announced card

* Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie for the NWA World Women's Championship

* Jax Dane (c) vs. Cyon for the NWA National Heavyweight Championship

* Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox in a Tables Match

* Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Matt Cardona vs. a hand-picked opponent by Cardona

* Commonwealth Connection (Harry Smith & Doug Williams) (c) vs. La Rebellion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) for the NWA World Tag Team Championship

* EC3 vs. Mims

* Max the Impaler vs. Angelina Love vs. Taryn Terrell vs. Natalia Markova vs. Missa Kate vs. Samantha Starr vs. KiLynn King vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Madi Wrenkowski vs. Jennacide in a Burke Invitational Gauntlet for an NWA World Women's Championship match on Night Two

* Miserably Faithful (Sal the Pal, Judais & Gaagz the Gymp) vs. The Ill Begotten (Jeremiah Plunkett, Alex Taylor & Danny Dealz)

Our coverage begins at 7PM ET for the pre-show.