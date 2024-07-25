Backstage Report On Kamille's AEW Dynamite Debut

The AEW women's division just got a lot more interesting, as former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille made her long-awaited arrival on the "Blood and Guts" edition of "AEW Dynamite." The 31-year old appeared out of nowhere to attack Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, who herself had just gone through a hard-hitting affair with Hikaru Shida, and aligned herself with AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone.

Kamille's arrival in AEW had been long in the making, as it had been heavily reported she had signed with the company earlier this year, but no word was mentioned on when she would show up. According to Fightful Select, her appearance on "Dynamite" was kept very quiet in order to maintain the element of surprise, but it was no secret that she had signed with the company. She was reportedly backstage at AEW events as early as January 2024, which ultimately led to contract talks and her eventual signing with the promotion, with graphics and materials being in place for sometime. There were rumors she was set to join WWE as part of the "WWE NXT" roster earlier this year, but those talks never fully progressed.

While newer fans to AEW will see her appearance as a debut, Kamille appeared in AEW in the past when the company had a brief working relationship with the NWA. She appeared on an episode of "Dynamite" in 2021 to confront "Legit" Leyla Hirsch ahead of their NWA World Women's Championship match at that year's EmPowerrr pay-per-view, where Kamille retained her title over the Russian star. Despite making an appearance for the company many years ago, she has yet to wrestle a match for AEW, but now that she is aligned with "The CEO," expect to see more of Kamille on AEW TV going forward.