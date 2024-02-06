Report Details Former NWA Champion Kamille's WWE Prospects

Like the George Miller masterpiece "Mad Max: Fury Road," wrestling free agency hasn't slowed down to start off 2024, with names like Kazuchika Okada available, and others like Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Dijak set to hit the market later this year. Among the biggest female names on the market has been former NWA Women's World Champion Kamille, though it was thought by many that she wouldn't be for long after reports emerged that Kamille was in discussions with WWE to join their "NXT" brand.

As Lee Corso would say, not so fast my friend. PWInsider Elite reports that Kamille is no longer expected to join WWE, despite initial reports. While discussions between the two sides had taken place, no deal was reached between the two, and its believed that discussions between WWE and Kamille will no longer be moving forward.

Instead, like fellow free agent Mercedes Mone, Kamille is now expected to wind up in AEW, with the two said to be in "deep discussions." Part of Kamille's turn towards AEW is due to the belief that the promotion will allow her to pursue opportunities outside of the ring, most notably in acting. Kamille is set to star as women's wrestling pioneer June Byers in an upcoming film about fellow pioneer Mildred Burke, and the positive experience has her wanting to pursue more film and TV opportunities.

Should Kamille and AEW reach an agreement, it will not be the first time she's appeared in the promotion, as she previously made appearances on "AEW Dynamite" in 2021 to promote an NWA Women's Title match against Leyla Hirsch at NWA EmPowerrr later that summer. Kamille was also recently seen backstage at an "AEW Dynamite" taping in January, though it's unknown if she was negotiating with the promotion at that time.