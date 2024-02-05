Major WWE NXT Star's Contract Reportedly Set To Expire In Summer 2024

As the wrestling world continues to focus on the lawsuit/investigation against Vince McMahon, and the controversy surrounding the WrestleMania 40 main event, the free agent market also continues to be a point of interest. While Mercedes Mone seems poised to leave free agency and sign with AEW, names like Kazuchika Okada remain available, and WWE stars like Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have contracts expiring in April and June respectively. And Rollins may not be the only WWE star hitting the open market at that time.

Fightful Select reports that "NXT's" Dijak is also set to become a free agent in June when his contract officially expires. Dijak will be several names in WWE who will see their deals up later this year, due to several WWE stars signing five-year extensions in 2019, shortly after the formation of AEW. There is no indication of whether Dijak is leaning towards re-signing or not at this time.

The 36-year-old Dijak first gained fame wrestling in Ring of Honor, where he was a mainstay from 2013 to 2017 before signing with WWE. Dijak would spend the next several years wrestling in "NXT," competing under the name Donovan Dijakovic, before being called up to the main roster in September 2020 as a member of the newly formed Retribution stable. Rechristened T-Bar, Dijak would remain with the group until its demise in March 2021, though he would continue to use the T-Bar name while teaming with former Retribution teammate Mace.

Dijak would eventually return to the "NXT" brand under the name Dijak in November 2022 and has since gone on to have feuds with Wes Lee, Tony D'Angelo, and Ilja Dragunov. His most recent feud was with Joe Gacy, whom Dijak defeated in a hardcore match this Sunday at NXT's Vengeance Day PLE.