Backstage Update On When Fans Can Expect To See Mercedes Mone Back On TV

It has been a long wait for many fans regarding the return of Mercedes Mone. The former IWGP Women's Champion has been MIA since last May when she suffered an injury while wrestling for New Japan, and speculation on her return and where she could be wrestling next have only heated up in the past few weeks. This has included reports suggesting Mone was bound for AEW, while some wondered if she could return to WWE, where she wrestled for nearly a decade as Sash Banks, starting at this past weekend's Royal Rumble PLE.

After Mone was nowhere to be seen in Tampa Bay, Florida, however, the writing appears to be on the wall. PWInsider Elite reports that Mone is poised to make her return to pro wrestling by March and that the return will not be for WWE. It was further confirmed that Mone was never planned for this past weekend's Royal Rumble and that the former WWE Women's Champion spent the weekend celebrating her birthday in her hometown of Boston.

In the meantime, Mone is expected to make a quick visit to Japan, though she's not expected to wrestle there, before making her US wrestling return in "a big way." As for where she'll be wrestling, those close to Mone have confirmed that she will not be signing with TNA, leaving AEW as the only major promotion left as an option. While it's not 100% confirmed Mone will be AEW bound, it's believed that she has signed, or will soon sign, with the promotion. It was further noted that, while Mone expects March to be when she's in front of cameras again, a return could take place sooner, though no further details were provided.