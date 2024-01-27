Mercedes Mone Promises To 'Chase My Dreams And Conquer New Heights' In Birthday Post

Mercedes Mone continues to leave fans waiting impatiently for her next move in professional wrestling. The former WWE star has now reportedly finished up with NJPW after a run atop the card as IWGP Women's Champion before an injury ruled her out for the rest of 2023, and all signs are pointing towards Mone emerging in AEW after WWE return talks reportedly broke down. Celebrating her 32nd birthday, Mone shared a post to X promising incredible things for her next year on the planet.

Get ready for an epic ride because 32 is about to unleash a whirlwind of adventure and fun! I am beyond grateful to have another year to chase my dreams and conquer new heights. I'm ready to rock this year and shake the table like never before! 😘

Reports emerged as recently as Friday morning saying Mone is expected to start with AEW at any moment. That's been the case reportedly since WWE and Mone's talks collapsed as they were too far apart on money. But, as with anything in wrestling, unless there is ink to paper then it's very well possible — however improbable — that she could make a return to WWE, though Fightful Select noted earlier that a WWE source said "we're not really interested in contract tampering with her, so I doubt it" when asked about a potential Royal Rumble appearance this weekend. This implies a deal between Mone and AEW has been signed, though such a signing has not actually been reported.