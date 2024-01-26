Backstage News On AEW's Negotiations With Kazuchika Okaka And Mercedes Mone

They are set to be two of the hottest free agents in the business in a few weeks time, but it is entirely possible that both Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada could become All Elite in the near future. Mone has been out of action since May 2023 with an ankle injury, but has caused a lot of speculation regarding her future as rumors of her going to AEW intensify. As for Okada, he will be out of contract at the end of January, with his final match for NJPW taking place at The New Beginning in Sapporo on February 24.

When it comes to their futures, Dave Meltzer provided an update in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. For Mone, the belief is she will be starting in AEW soon, as she has recently been doing acting work that has delayed her arrival. It's believed that AEW will hype up her inevitable debut, and that an announcement is expected to be made very soon. She is back in training following her ankle injury, and has been expected in AEW since before her appearance in the crowd at All In back in August. Meltzer noted that her talks with WWE did break down due to being far apart on money, and that unless she has already signed a contract with AEW, nothing is a lock.

Mone was recently spotted at the TNA Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Las Vegas with WWE star Bayley, who were there to support Trinity Fatu in what was her final pay-per-view outing for TNA before departing the company at its next set of TV tapings. Trinity walked out of WWE with Mone in May 2022, but is believed to be heading back there in the near future.