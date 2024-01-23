Wrestling Legend Close To Kazuchika Okada Says He Hasn't Decided Between WWE And AEW

Kazuchika Okada shocked the wrestling world late on Thursday night when NJPW officially announced that the former 7-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion was departing the company, and chatter began immediately about where he will go next. The legendary Ultimo Dragon, who was also Okada's trainer, weighed in via Instagram.

"Okada came yesterday to meet me to let me know he is leaving New Japan," Dragon wrote. "Ever since he came to Toryumon when he was 15 years old, he has always been very humble. Every time he has had an important event in his life, he always lets me know .Although he hasn't decided yet, I'm sure he will continue to be a superstar wherever he goes. But not only that, I know he will never change and will continue to be the great man he is.

Shortly after Dragon made his comments, Dave Meltzer corroborated the notion that Okada is still waiting to decide if he's going to AEW or WWE.

Okada's contract will end on January 31; in response, NJPW has shuffled some of their upcoming cards around. On January 24, Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro ISHII will put their NEVER Openweight Six-Man titles on the line against TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Kosei Fujita). Okada will also have a special match with his current partner and long-time rival, Tanahashi. They will face off on February 11 in Osaka. NJPW's press release also states that Okada will "appear" in Sapparo on February 23 and 24.

Over his career, Okada has held multiple titles, won the prestigious G1 Climax tournament four times, and won the New Japan Cup twice. Other accolades include multiple Match of the Year/Best Bout awards, "Pro Wrestling Illustrated's" Wrestler of the Year (2017), and made Sports Illustrated's Top 10 Wrestlers list (twice).