Backstage News On Kazuchika Okada's Status Amid WWE And AEW Interest

Kazuchika Okada is set to leave NJPW after the current New Beginning Tour ends. Even with a free agent market that is currently loaded with talent, "The Rainmaker" is likely to be a hot commodity. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is weighing his options.

"He's gonna go to whoever makes the best offer," Meltzer said, noting that he's spoken to confidants of Okada's within the past few days. "He has not decided. It's not like a secret. He just hasn't decided yet." With a high-value star like Okada, Meltzer believes there are only two options for him: WWE or AEW, and both companies are optimistic about their chances.

"I know people in AEW who think they've got him. I know people in AEW who hope they've got him but don't think they've got him," Meltzer explained. "I know people in WWE who think they're gonna get him."

Meltzer says that AEW has made a larger offer from what he's heard, but money is not the only thing guiding Okada's post-NJPW decision. Meltzer believes WWE would be able to offer Okada a WrestleMania moment to make up for the lack of initial capital.

"If you're a middle guy, my advice is 'Go with the money or where you perceive your opportunity is,'" Meltzer continued. "When you're a top guy who's gonna make big money anyway, I say go where the fun is." Okada is not the only sought-after free agent on the market at the moment, as fellow former IWGP Champion Mercedes Mone has also been the target of a bidding war between WWE and AEW.