Backstage Details On Kazuchika Okada's Upcoming Departure From NJPW

With the confirmation of Kazuchika Okada, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, parting ways with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, backstage reports have emerged concerning his free agency.

As per a report by "Fightful Select," it was plain to see that at the end of Okada and NJPW's conversation, the current NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champion was to leave the promotion. Several sources who spoke with "Fightful" were surprised by Thursday night's news since they expected the news of his departure to be released sometime next week. However, there are reportedly no hard feelings between the promotion and the longtime NJPW star.

Sources also reportedly told "Fightful" that they are confident that they will be able to create new talent in both Japan and the United States, and aren't too worried about losing one of the biggest stars of the company.

Regarding the Japanese star's next move, the report stated that it's too early to determine but AEW is interested in him. WWE sources, meanwhile, revealed that they haven't heard of any talks between the two parties and that they didn't think Okada would be interested in the move. If 'The Rainmaker' does end up in WWE, he would be joining the likes of former five-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as former Bullet Club leaders Finn Balor and AJ Styles in making the switch from NJPW to the American promotion.

Okada most recently took part in TNA Wrestling's Snake Eyes show on January 14, where he teamed with The Motor City Machine Guns. His last NJPW match was the day before the TNA event on January 13, where he defeated former NJPW and current AEW star Will Ospreay at Battle in the Valley.