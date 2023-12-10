Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada Opponents For TNA Snake Eyes 2024 Revealed

Two big matches have been announced for TNA's first television taping in 2024. The event, which has been labeled "Snake Eyes," will emanate from The Palms in Las Vegas.

First, Kazuchika Okada returns to the promotion for the first time since 2011 as he'll team with Motor City Machine Guns to battle Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards in a six-man tag. This will come just 24 hours after Moose challenges Alex Shelley for the TNA World title. It's rather notable that Okada is returning to TNA after all these years as he has been vocal about his first stint not going well.

Then, Will Ospreay will take on Josh Alexander in a major rematch. The two first battled on the November 6 episode of "Impact" in Chicago shortly after Bound For Glory. Ospreay was able to defeat Mike Bailey at the marquee pay-per-view before outlasting "The Walking Weapon" 24 hours later. Ospreay then had one more match for the company in 2023 as he headlined Turning Point against Eddie Edwards in Newcastle.

Following that slew of matches, Ospreay made it known that he wanted to compete in a TNA ring as that is what he grew up watching. His wish will come true just a few weeks before his AEW deal becomes official. As it stands, Ospreay will still be under his current New Japan Pro-Wrestling contract when he competes for TNA in January.