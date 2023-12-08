Backstage Update Regarding Kazuchika Okada's Future, WWE's Pursuit

Kazuchika Okada is reportedly open to leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling when his current deal expires early next year, and the prevailing belief is that WWE could be in the leading position to acquire his talents.

Per this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has long express an interest in Okada, but those feelings may not be mutual as "The Rainmaker" considers coming stateside. Okada had been feeling out the idea of working with AEW full-time across his various appearances this year, but there may be financial motivation to his willingness to consider leaving NJPW at this point in time. Not only are his U.S. suitors capable of offering a significant pay rise, but the Japanese yen has also depreciated against the U.S. dollar, meaning that he'd be leaving a lot of money on the table should he opt to stay where he is.

Many in WWE believe Okada has accomplished all he can in NJPW and the prospect of meeting some fresh challenges could be appealing. Additionally, Okada's wife, Suzuko Mimori — an accomplished actress and singer — could play a major factor in the decision-making process as a move to the United States would allow her to pursue further opportunities in those areas.

Right now, Kazuchika Okada is penciled in for a return to the U.S. in January, making his return to TNA at the Snake Eyes taping. It will be his first appearance in the promotion for over a decade.