Update On Kazuchika Okada's Contract Status With NJPW

New Japan Pro-Wrestling could be facing a very dry 2024 if the promotion is not able to retain the services of "The Rainmaker."

Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso is reporting that former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada's contract with NJPW expires at the end of January and there's a chance that the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Champion could hit free agency. Okada appeared on "AEW Dynamite" in October, and at the time it was assumed that it was merely to build his January 4 match against Bryan Danielson, but the trip was reportedly to also give Okada a better sense of how AEW operates, should he decide to join. His other option is WWE, which has made continual overtures. WWE Vice President of Developmental Creative Shawn Michaels believes that Okada would adapt seamlessly to WWE's style, should Okada opt to join the promotion, which is now operated by TKO Group Holdings in the wake of WWE's merger with UFC.

Okada's year in NJPW has been turbulent. He started the year winning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion from "Switchblade" Jay White, before being dethroned by New Japan Cup Winner SANADA in April. Okada made it to the finals of the 33rd G1 Climax in August but was bested by longtime rival Tetsuya Naito. While Naito is set to challenge SANADA for the world title on January 4, Okada's match against Bryan Danielson on that same show is receiving a lot of attention, making many wonder which match will be the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 18. Okada has suggested a fan vote, much to the chagrin of Naito and SANADA.