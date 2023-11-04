AEW's Bryan Danielson Challenges Kazuchika Okada To Rematch At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 2024

Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada are set for an epic rematch at next year's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. The "American Dragon" appeared in a video package at Power Struggle, making the challenge to the "Rainmaker", which was later accepted. NJPW has since confirmed the bout on social media.

Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii successfully defended the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles at Power Struggle. After which, the lights went out and Danielson appeared onscreen sporting an eye patch following his broken orbital bone. He said that he has had revenge on his mind since their first battle at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door earlier this year, where he submitted Okada despite breaking his forearm in the match. Danielson levied blame on his adversary for both broken bones and vowed to return the favor.

"You and me, one on one, and I'm going to get my revenge. I'm going to break your right arm and you'll never be able to do the Rainmaker ever again," said Danielson. Okada answered the challenge in the ring, declaring that it was him seeking revenge for the loss he suffered at Forbidden Door. He challenged Danielson to try and break his arm. Expanding backstage, Okada told his rival to make sure he is fully healthy for their bout before offering him a way out if he is not 100%. "If you're too scared just say how much it hurts, I won't mind," he said. Okada and Danielson met in tag team action on "AEW Dynamite" two weeks ago. The latter reportedly went into the match with a broken orbital bone sustained against Andrade El Idolo four days earlier on "AEW Collision". The injury has been worked into his storyline with Okada, with Okada's Rainmaker finisher attributed as the cause.