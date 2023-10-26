Kazuchika Okada Makes AEW Dynamite Debut, But Comes Out On Losing End Of Tag Match

"The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada returned to AEW on Wednesday, making his "AEW Dynamite" TV debut in a tag match with Orange Cassidy against Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson.

Unfortunately, Okada and the AEW International Champion were unsuccessful against the Blackpool Combat Club members. Castagnoli managed to fell Cassidy, earning a shot at the AEW International Championship in the process. Okada and Cassidy put up a valiant effort, with Bryan Danielson getting hit with both an Orange Punch and a Rainmaker, leaving the former WWE Champion debilitated and checked on by medical personnel after the match.

Okada last wrestled for AEW at Forbidden Door 2 in June, where he once again lost to Bryan Danielson, who defeated Okada with a broken arm. The year has been a disappointing one for Okada, who also lost this year's G1 Climax final to Tetsuya Naito, just months after being dethroned as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion by SANADA at Sakura Genesis. "The Rainmaker" has been able to take a modicum of consolation from his NEVER Openweight 6-Man Title reign, as he's held the title alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii since May 3.